XIO (XIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001926 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000182 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

