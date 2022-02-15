Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

Get XOS alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

Several research firms have commented on XOS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.