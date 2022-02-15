XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0004

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $191,453.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00208816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.