Yellow Road 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $754.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $500,876.68 and $754.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.10 or 0.07170436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.89 or 0.99718771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

