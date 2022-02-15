Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to report sales of $101.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Yext reported sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Yext stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. Yext has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.23.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $122,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yext by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Yext by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Yext by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

