Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $343,780.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.59 or 0.07153635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.25 or 0.99946424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00050075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

