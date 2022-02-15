YOU COIN (YOU) Price Tops $0.0038

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.09 million and $96,773.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

