YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,358.68

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,358.68 ($18.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,315 ($17.79). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($18.13), with a volume of 53,337 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($22.19) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.03) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.69) to GBX 1,300 ($17.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.03) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 130.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,393.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,358.68.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh purchased 21 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.76) per share, for a total transaction of £306.60 ($414.88).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

