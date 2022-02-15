Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Yum! Brands worth $208,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 739,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after buying an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

YUM stock opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

