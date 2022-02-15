Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $568.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.20 million and the lowest is $567.00 million. Belden reported sales of $536.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. raised their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Belden by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,092,000 after acquiring an additional 75,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.