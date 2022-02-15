Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CACI International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI opened at $249.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.29 and a 200 day moving average of $266.20. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

