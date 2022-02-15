Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.74. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 224,437 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

