Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

