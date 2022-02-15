Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post sales of $742.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.30 million. Endo International reported sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $724.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

