Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,648. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

