Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. Magna International reported earnings of $1.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. Magna International has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

