Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.