Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $229,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $204.57 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $162.75 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.