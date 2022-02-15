Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report $57.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $311.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $13,003,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $850.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $45.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

