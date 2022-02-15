Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $57.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,003,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

