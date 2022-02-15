Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post sales of $57.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.50 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,003,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,736,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.