Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 60,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

