Zacks: Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $2.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.36. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

