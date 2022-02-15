Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Cryoport stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

