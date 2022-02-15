Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $76.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.88 million and the lowest is $76.06 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $294.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $373.95 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.
NYSE:FVRR opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50.
About Fiverr International
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
