Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.67 Million

Brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $76.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.06 million and the highest is $77.88 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $55.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $294.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $373.95 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVRR opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

