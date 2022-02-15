Zacks: Analysts Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to post sales of $184.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.35 million and the lowest is $179.08 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $667.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $615.47 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

PANL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $206.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

