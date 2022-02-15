Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.11. Square reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.94.

SQ traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,393,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,505,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.