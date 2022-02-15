Zacks: Analysts Expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post $1.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,510. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

