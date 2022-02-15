Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $57.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $57.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

