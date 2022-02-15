Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

