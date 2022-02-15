Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post $76.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $93.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $327.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 132,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.