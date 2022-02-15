Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.