Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 336,374 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

