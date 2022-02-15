Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Roku reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roku.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.42.

Roku stock traded up $9.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.15. 3,672,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,950. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.09. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,500 shares of company stock worth $81,529,950. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

