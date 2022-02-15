Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $447.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post $447.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.35 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $728.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

