Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Billion

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $37.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.19 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $33.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $132.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 billion to $135.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.62 billion to $157.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

