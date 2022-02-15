Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Autohome posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Autohome by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autohome by 19.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,150. Autohome has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

