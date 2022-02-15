Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.37). Cedar Fair posted earnings of ($1.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 113,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 177,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.