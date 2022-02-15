Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report sales of $99.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.32 million to $101.90 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $78.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $397.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $399.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $434.94 million, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $441.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

