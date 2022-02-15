Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to report $197.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the highest is $198.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $176.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $788.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

