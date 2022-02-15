Zacks: Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $686.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $683.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $617.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Etsy stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 12 month low of $125.37 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $212.46.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 212,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Etsy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 391,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after purchasing an additional 129,529 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

