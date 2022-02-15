Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.90 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.