Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post sales of $67.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.50 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $349.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 126,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 35,713 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

