Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,938,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

