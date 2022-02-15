Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NCR reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NCR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. NCR has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
