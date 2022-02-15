Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NCR reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,429. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. NCR has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

