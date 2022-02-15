Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to announce $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $17.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.