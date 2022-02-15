Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will report sales of $33.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.25 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year sales of $105.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.56 million, with estimates ranging from $118.43 million to $122.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

