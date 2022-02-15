Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report $33.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.97. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

