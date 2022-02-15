Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) to report sales of $178.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.90 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year sales of $875.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $878.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vacasa.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCSA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCSA opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

