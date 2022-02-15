Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $33.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.13 billion and the lowest is $33.03 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $32.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $136.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.10 billion to $141.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

