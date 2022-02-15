Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $330.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.20 million. Wix.com posted sales of $282.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $109.03 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.99.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

